Handbell choir set to return to Hay River stage after 5 years

A group of seniors and elementary students are bringing handbells back to Hay Riverites this holiday season.

The group, which is made up of five youth and seven elders, is led by teacher Jennifer Tweedie, who has been teaching handbells in the N.W.T. community for more than 15 years.

"There were a few years where I didn't direct it at all and I realized how much I missed it when we broke them out and started ringing," said Tweedie.

Jennifer Tweedie, a teacher in Hay River, says she enjoys teaching youth how to play handbells. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The seniors have been involved for a few years, after a different teacher invited them to play with the students. When Tweedie took the handbells back, the seniors wanted to continue playing.

"They're really keen to come every week and that speaks volumes because they have other things they can do with their time," said Tweedie.

This year, they're taking their talent to the stage. For the first time in five years, the group plans to play at the community's Festival of Trees, which is scheduled for Nov. 24.

They'll be regaling the community with holiday tunes, including Beethoven's Ode to Joy.

The students are all new faces, except Nadia Simms, who is in Grade 5.

Tweedie said she loses students every year because when they go into Grade 6, they get more involved in sports and no longer have time for handbells.

Simms is getting busier too — she said her time is taken up by Girl Guides, skiing and visiting her grandmother at the hospital. But she makes the time because she likes playing music.

"And I get to meet new people," she said.

Nadia Simms is back to play handbells for a second year. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

People like 74-year-old Bruce Green. He lives down the street from Simms and plays in the choir with his wife, who is visually impaired.

"It's hard for her to read the music but she can learn to play by ear so she can be involved too," he said.

As for Green, he was a high school teacher in Hay River for 23 years and he uses handbells as a way to stay involved with the schools.

"I also like to support the music program," he said.

Tweedie says the challenge for the program is watching people come and go because it takes a long time to teach the instrument to a new group. Having seniors in the group helps, because they tend to show up more consistently.

"If I have a rough day, this just makes it all worthwhile in the end, because these guys really want to be here and they want to learn and I love teaching them," she said.

"So it's a real highlight."