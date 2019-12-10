New mayors in 3 N.W.T. communities following hamlet elections

Three new mayors were elected and three will return after municipal elections held in nine communities across the Northwest Territories Dec. 9.

The elections saw close races in several communities.

In Enterprise, Brandon Kimble won the race for mayor by one vote over Leonard "Joe" Lalonde. Lalonde also missed out on council by a single vote.

In Fort Liard, Hillary Deneron beat Mike Gonet by just three votes in a race marked by low turnout — only 38 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballot.

Fort Resolution Mayor Louis Basillie was the only incumbent to lose his seat. Patrick Simon beat him by 25 votes.

Tuktoyaktuk's mayor and five councillors faced no opposition and were all acclaimed. Erwin Elias will continue as mayor after taking over for Merven Gruben earlier this year.

Aklavik Mayor Andrew Charlie and Sachs Harbour Mayor Norman Anikina were re-elected in their communities.

Two communities — Ulukhaktok and Fort McPherson — elected only councillors. In Fort McPherson, where only one in five eligible voters showed up to the polls, the community also voted to borrow $1.5 million for an upgrade to the community arena.

Most councillors are elected for two-year terms, though some councillors will serve only one year due to resignations.

See below for a full list of results.

Aklavik

Mayor

Andrew CHARLIE (elected) — 137 votes

— 137 votes Robert BUCKLE — 108 votes

Councillors (4)

Dave McLEOD (elected) — 164 votes

Don D. STORR (elected) — 131 votes

Edwin (Eddie) GREENLAND (elected) — 126 votes

William (Billy) STORR (elected) — 125 votes

Velma ILLASIAK — 103 votes

Niel HERON — 94 votes

Kathy GREENLAND — 93 votes

Charles FURLONG — 53 votes

Enterprise

Mayor

Brandon KIMBLE (elected) — 22 votes

Leonard (Joe) LALONDE — 21 votes

Michael ST AMOUR — 6 votes

Councillors (3)

Sandra McMASTER (elected) — 30 votes

Michael ST AMOUR (elected) — 28 votes

Bruce Kendol PROUD (elected) — 26 votes

Leonard (Joe) LaLONDE — 25 votes

Richard Chaal CADIEUX — 17 votes

Winnie CADIEUX — 17 votes

Fort Liard

Mayor

Hillary DENERON (elected) — 71 votes

Mike GONET — 68 votes

Councillors (6)

Julia CAPOT BLANC (elected) — 122 votes

Collin WOEHL (elected) — 116 votes

Kathie HARDISTY (elected) — 99 votes

Cathy Marie KOTCHEA (elected) — 94 votes

Eva HOPE (elected) — 93 votes

Herbert BERREAULT (elected) — 91 votes

Mike GONET — 76 votes

Vanessa VILLENEUVE — 61 votes

Fort McPherson

Councillors (4)

Marion KOE (elected) — 87 votes

Ruby McDONALD (elected) — 83 votes

Delores VITTREKWA (elected) — 73 votes

Dennis WRIGHT (elected) — 63 votes

Lawrence FIRTH — 47 votes

Fort Resolution

Mayor

Patrick SIMON (elected) — 128 votes

Louis BALSILLIE — 103 votes

Councillors (3)

Tammy HUNTER-McKay (elected) — 133 votes

Frank FABIEN (elected) — 111 votes

Erica LAFFERTY (elected) — 98 votes

Patrick SIMON — 95 votes

Wilfred SIMON — 95 votes

Kevin BOUCHER — 70 votes

Sachs Harbour

Mayor

Norman ANIKINA (elected) — 25 votes

Kyle WOLKI — 12 votes

Councillors (5)

Sharan GREEN (elected, 2 year term) — 30 votes

Donna KEOGAK (elected, 2 year term) — 27 votes

Angella KEOGAK (elected, 2 year term) — 25 votes

Wayne GULLY (elected, 1 year term) — 24 votes

Shelby LUCAS (elected, 1 year term) — 16 votes

Kyle WOLKI — 12 votes

Tuktoyaktuk

Mayor

Erwin ELIAS — acclaimed

Councillors (5)

Jeannie GRUBEN — acclaimed

Georgina JACOBSON-MASUZUMI — acclaimed

Joe NASOGALUAK — acclaimed

James POKIAK — acclaimed

Dennis RADDI, Sr. — acclaimed

Ulukhaktok

Councillors (5)