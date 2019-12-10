New mayors in 3 N.W.T. communities following hamlet elections
9 communities voted for mayor and council on Dec. 9
Three new mayors were elected and three will return after municipal elections held in nine communities across the Northwest Territories Dec. 9.
The elections saw close races in several communities.
In Enterprise, Brandon Kimble won the race for mayor by one vote over Leonard "Joe" Lalonde. Lalonde also missed out on council by a single vote.
In Fort Liard, Hillary Deneron beat Mike Gonet by just three votes in a race marked by low turnout — only 38 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballot.
Fort Resolution Mayor Louis Basillie was the only incumbent to lose his seat. Patrick Simon beat him by 25 votes.
Tuktoyaktuk's mayor and five councillors faced no opposition and were all acclaimed. Erwin Elias will continue as mayor after taking over for Merven Gruben earlier this year.
Aklavik Mayor Andrew Charlie and Sachs Harbour Mayor Norman Anikina were re-elected in their communities.
Two communities — Ulukhaktok and Fort McPherson — elected only councillors. In Fort McPherson, where only one in five eligible voters showed up to the polls, the community also voted to borrow $1.5 million for an upgrade to the community arena.
Most councillors are elected for two-year terms, though some councillors will serve only one year due to resignations.
See below for a full list of results.
Aklavik
Mayor
- Andrew CHARLIE (elected) — 137 votes
- Robert BUCKLE — 108 votes
Councillors (4)
- Dave McLEOD (elected) — 164 votes
- Don D. STORR (elected) — 131 votes
- Edwin (Eddie) GREENLAND (elected) — 126 votes
- William (Billy) STORR (elected) — 125 votes
- Velma ILLASIAK — 103 votes
- Niel HERON — 94 votes
- Kathy GREENLAND — 93 votes
- Charles FURLONG — 53 votes
Enterprise
Mayor
- Brandon KIMBLE (elected) — 22 votes
- Leonard (Joe) LALONDE — 21 votes
- Michael ST AMOUR — 6 votes
Councillors (3)
- Sandra McMASTER (elected) — 30 votes
- Michael ST AMOUR (elected) — 28 votes
- Bruce Kendol PROUD (elected) — 26 votes
- Leonard (Joe) LaLONDE — 25 votes
- Richard Chaal CADIEUX — 17 votes
- Winnie CADIEUX — 17 votes
Fort Liard
Mayor
- Hillary DENERON (elected) — 71 votes
- Mike GONET — 68 votes
Councillors (6)
- Julia CAPOT BLANC (elected) — 122 votes
- Collin WOEHL (elected) — 116 votes
- Kathie HARDISTY (elected) — 99 votes
- Cathy Marie KOTCHEA (elected) — 94 votes
- Eva HOPE (elected) — 93 votes
- Herbert BERREAULT (elected) — 91 votes
- Mike GONET — 76 votes
- Vanessa VILLENEUVE — 61 votes
Fort McPherson
Councillors (4)
- Marion KOE (elected) — 87 votes
- Ruby McDONALD (elected) — 83 votes
- Delores VITTREKWA (elected) — 73 votes
- Dennis WRIGHT (elected) — 63 votes
- Lawrence FIRTH — 47 votes
Fort Resolution
Mayor
- Patrick SIMON (elected) — 128 votes
- Louis BALSILLIE — 103 votes
Councillors (3)
- Tammy HUNTER-McKay (elected) — 133 votes
- Frank FABIEN (elected) — 111 votes
- Erica LAFFERTY (elected) — 98 votes
- Patrick SIMON — 95 votes
- Wilfred SIMON — 95 votes
- Kevin BOUCHER — 70 votes
Sachs Harbour
Mayor
- Norman ANIKINA (elected) — 25 votes
- Kyle WOLKI — 12 votes
Councillors (5)
- Sharan GREEN (elected, 2 year term) — 30 votes
- Donna KEOGAK (elected, 2 year term) — 27 votes
- Angella KEOGAK (elected, 2 year term) — 25 votes
- Wayne GULLY (elected, 1 year term) — 24 votes
- Shelby LUCAS (elected, 1 year term) — 16 votes
- Kyle WOLKI — 12 votes
Tuktoyaktuk
Mayor
- Erwin ELIAS — acclaimed
Councillors (5)
- Jeannie GRUBEN — acclaimed
- Georgina JACOBSON-MASUZUMI — acclaimed
- Joe NASOGALUAK — acclaimed
- James POKIAK — acclaimed
- Dennis RADDI, Sr. — acclaimed
Ulukhaktok
Councillors (5)
- Sarah KUPTANA (elected, 2 year term) — 66 votes
- Kimberly JOSS (elected, 2 year term) — 62 votes
- Denise OKHEENA (elected, 2 year term) — 61 votes
- Mary K. OKHEENA (elected, 2 year term) — 53 votes
- Delma KLENGENBERG (elected, 1 year term) — 51 votes
- Connie ALANAK — 44 votes
- Mollie OLIKTOAK — 39 votes
- Jean EKPAKOHAK — 37 votes
- Helena EKOOTAK — 29 votes
- Joe NILGAK — 20 votes
- Celine INUKTALIK — 19 votes
- Jack AKHIATAK — 17 votes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.