Trick-or-treat? Halloween is allowed in Yukon — but use your broomstick to knock on doors

Yukon's young witches will be allowed to trick-or-treat this Halloween — but they should use their broomsticks to knock on doors.

That's among the ideas Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley offered Wednesday for a safer Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A witch's broom or a sword would be good to knock on doors with," said Hanley, who is encouraging the holiday.

Hanley says children should wear non-medical masks or face coverings, trick-or-treat with people in their social bubble, and not gather on doorsteps, he said.

"Children have lost so much already as a result of COVID, but with some careful guidance we can make Halloween still happen."

Use a hockey stick to give out candy

Hanley suggested using a hockey stick or tongs to distribute candy at a distance. Do not leave candy in a communal bowl for kids to take, he urged, and only give out wrapped, store-bought candy.

He suggested people sit outside, or designate just one person to give out the tricks and treats.

Questions have swirled around Canada about the fate of Halloween amid COVID-19. Yukon currently has no active cases among residents, although one non-resident tested positive in the territory and is recovering in hospital.

"The chief medical officer of health is encouraging Halloween to take place," said a declarative statement from the Yukon government.

Keep Thanksgiving gatherings small

Hanley also addressed Thanksgiving gatherings on Wednesday, asking people to gather with up to 10 people indoors, who are either in your bubble or appropriately spaced. He said outdoor gatherings are preferable.

"Thanksgiving should be essentially treated as any other gathering," he said.