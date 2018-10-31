Hand, foot and mouth disease cancels Halloween events in Ulukhaktok

Some tricks and treats are spoiled this year in Ulukhaktok in the wake off an ill-timed outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease.

The Northwest Territories medical director, Dr. Andre Corriveau, said there have been 10 confirmed cases in the hamlet, and there are likely more.

Richard McKinnon, principal of Helen Kalvak Elihakvik school, said he was notified of the outbreak on Friday evening by a parent of a child diagnosed with the disease.

Territorial medical director Andre Corriveau says hand, foot and mouth is very contagious. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The school's Halloween dance, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed, and Wednesday's Halloween gathering has been cancelled.

"The last thing we want to do is to get tons of people together in the same room," said McKinnon.

"With kids it's difficult because they might share candy, or drink out of a glass … or someone might want to put someone else's mask on."

In the 10 years he's lived in Ulukhaktok, this is the first time McKinnon has seen an outbreak of this disease.

School is still in session, but the school's library is closed until further notice.

School is still on in the Hamlet of Ulukhaktok, although the school's library is closed until further notice. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"We can't sanitize all the books in the library obviously," he said.

"So just while it runs its course, we are… taking every precaution we can to ensure that we are not spreading it."

The hamlet has also cancelled Halloween activities at the community hall, according to senior administrative officer Susan Kaodloak. As far as trick-or-treating goes, though, she just advises all kids and adults handling candy to wash their hands.

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

One sign of hand, foot and mouth disease is blisters in any of these areas.

Corriveau said the disease is usually found in younger children.

"It spreads very easily," he said.

Corriveau said adults can also catch it, but once you've had the disease, you develop immunity to the virus that caused your infection.

It's often spread in feces, so kids in diapers can be a disease vector. It also travels through sneezing and coughing.

Corriveau said it can stay on surfaces for a while, so he recommends lots of hand-washing.