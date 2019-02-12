Fire destroys airport warehouse in Sanirajak, Nunavut, RCMP says

Local RCMP say a fire at the airport in Sanirajak (Hall Beach), Nunavut destroyed a Canadian North hangar early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Ian Crowe of the Hall Beach RCMP detachment said he was notified of the fire just after 5 a.m. Sunday, and the fire was extinguished less than two hours later.

"It was quite the blaze," said Crowe, and the building was a "total loss."

The cause is not known at this time.

Calls to the local volunteer fire department and airport authorities returned an automated message of "telephone company facility trouble," and were unanswered.