Fire destroys airport warehouse in Sanirajak, Nunavut, RCMP says
A Canadian North warehouse at the Sanirajak (Hall Beach) airport in Nunavut was destroyed in an early morning fire, according to local RCMP.
Building was ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Local RCMP say a fire at the airport in Sanirajak (Hall Beach), Nunavut destroyed a Canadian North hangar early Sunday morning.
Cpl. Ian Crowe of the Hall Beach RCMP detachment said he was notified of the fire just after 5 a.m. Sunday, and the fire was extinguished less than two hours later.
"It was quite the blaze," said Crowe, and the building was a "total loss."
The cause is not known at this time.
Calls to the local volunteer fire department and airport authorities returned an automated message of "telephone company facility trouble," and were unanswered.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.