'Everybody's doing something to help': Haines residents rally after destructive winter storm

Residents in Haines, Alaska are coming together in a "beautiful" way to support each other in the wake of a record-breaking winter storm that's left homes and roads in and out of town destroyed.

"This little town is doing amazing," said Deina Davis, Captain's Choice Motel operations manager, to CBC on Tuesday.

"Everybody's doing something to help."

Heavy rains started pounding Haines last week, leaving washed out roads, including those to the airport and ferry terminal. It also flooded properties and triggered mudslides that have destroyed houses. Two people are still missing.

While the Captain's Choice Motel is normally occupied by tourists, Davis said that most of 27 available rooms are now filled with displaced locals, with healthcare workers and news crews renting the rest. (The motel has more than 30 rooms, but seven flooded due to the storm).

But despite the "tragic" situation — many residents still don't know when, or even if, they'll be able to return home, if their houses are still standing — Davis said spirits were high. She and a co-worker were decorating a Christmas tree when CBC called, people were bringing in puzzles to work on together, and community members have also organized a meal train.

"I do have to say that I am very happy to be a part of this community and seeing everybody just pitch in ... It doesn't matter what day it is, what time it is, you know, they're all just here to help," she said.

"And I think that that's beautiful, and this is the quality of a little city."

Darwin Feakes took this photo of some of the extensive damage in Haines. (Submitted by Darwin Feakes )

Less impacted stepping up

Meanwhile, at the American Legion across the street, officer Chuck Mitman said residents who haven't been as seriously impacted by the storm "instantaneously" stepped up in a "multitude of ways" for people who have been forced to leave their homes.

One woman, he recounted, told the legion she had 12 pet chickens that could be used to feed people if needed, while another person sent over $700 worth of doughnuts.

"Some of the evacuees that we've had here, if they have any need of supplies that we don't have… we throw it out on social media and within an hour, those needs are met," he said.

"And we actually have to tell them to pump the brakes because, you know, there's so many so many boxes of diapers we need or so many children's socks, so it's been quite inspiring."

There have been so many donations of supplies, including shipments from Juneau, that Mitman said it's actually been "a little bit challenging" finding places to put everything, given the extent of flooding and property damage.

He added that Haines is still mourning its losses, and everybody knows someone who's been seriously impacted. But while that serves as a constant reminder of the reality of the situation, he said the tight-knit nature of the community has also been a blessing.

"In those days when things are at their worst is when people are at their best," Mitman said.

"And Haines has been a good example of that."