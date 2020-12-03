Search underway for 2 people after mudslides in Haines, Alaska

Two people in Haines, Alaska, were still unaccounted for on Thursday morning, after torrential rains washed out roads and created sinkholes and mudslides on Wednesday.

Rescue workers and volunteers were aiming to be out at first light on Thursday to resume the search.

"We are still are looking for two people," said Mayor Doug Olerud, early Thursday morning.

"They had to call off the search yesterday because the ground was still too unstable in the area. And so they're hoping that will stabilize today and hopefully we'll have good results from the search."

Haines Avalanche Center director Erik Stevens said the storm began Monday night, and that what started as snowfall turned into rain and continued into Wednesday.

Several homes were destroyed by mudslides, Mayor Olerud said, and some areas were evacuated on Wednesday using boats, as roads were washed-out.

The borough has declared a state of emergency.

Olerud said on Thursday that the rain had let up, and flood waters were starting to recede.

"Yesterday, you really couldn't make any progress on anything because there was so much water still coming down," he said.

"But as I drove into town today, where it was six inches coming over the highway yesterday morning, the road was clear of water."

The U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army Nation Guard and Alaska State Troopers are all involved in the search and rescue operations, along with local officials and volunteers, Olerud said.

The mayor says he spoke with state Governor Mike Dunleavy and other state officials on Wednesday evening.

"They're going to be sending quite a few resources to us today, more search and rescue personnel. We've got a Coast Guard cutter here. I think we've got another one on the way," Olerud said.

183 metre-wide mudslide

The people unaccounted for were in the Beach Road area, where the largest slide — about 183 metres wide — came down Wednesday afternoon, Olerud told the Associated Press. About 2.7 metres of mud and trees cover the area, according to state troopers.

At least two evacuations were underway Wednesday afternoon, according to the Haines Borough Government Facebook page — the police department was getting residents on Lutak Spur Road out by boat, and assisting residents fleeing Beach Road after a major landslide.

Olerud said the state was sending in some geotechnical experts on Thursday to identify any other areas deemed to be unstable.

"They're going to do some hopefully fly with some radar and pinpoint the areas that we need to be concerned about so we can be proactive. If there is an area that we need to get people out of, we can evacuate them beforehand," Olerud said.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched from Sitka to assist, and the Coast Guard cutters Liberty and Anacapa have been ordered to make preparations to sail to Haines to provide additional support.

A 13.7-metre Coast Guard response boat has also been launched from Juneau.

Olerud said the situation was moving so quickly he couldn't provide a list of additional resources they may need.

"Prayers help. We can always take prayers. Those always work. We need a lot of those right now," Olerud told the Associated Press.