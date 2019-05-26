Wildfire near Haines Junction grows to 40 hectares and is not under control

A human-caused wildfire burning near Haines Junction, Yukon, has grown — covering 35 to 40 hectares by Sunday afternoon.

The fire was first reported to the territory's Wildland Fire Management at 10 p.m. PT on Saturday, according to fire information officer Mike Fancie. It is about nine kilometres north from Haines Junction near Bear Creek.

On Saturday, the wildfire was covering three hectares and officials said it was spreading north and away from the village. Earlier Sunday, Fancie said the fire was 12 hectares. By 3 p.m. local time, the fire had grown to 35 to 40 hectares, he said.

"As of right now, winds from the south are sending the fire up and away from the village," said Fancie in an update Sunday afternoon.

"We're happy to know that right now, the village itself is not in any imminent danger."

A shot of the wildfire on Saturday night was taken by the highway near Bear Creek Summit. (Submitted by Elsabe Kloppers)

There are currently 15 firefighters working with heavy equipment, three helicopters, and two air tanker groups responding to the fire.

The fire is not yet under control, said Fancie.

Fancie said the weather forecast is looking "less helpful than we would hope," which will make it more difficult to contain it.

"But we do want to get this fire under control and put out as quickly as possible."

The wildfire was seen just outside of Haines Junction, Yukon. The fire was human caused, says an official. (Submitted by Colleen Maloney)

Fancie said this is the 25th fire recorded in Yukon this season. He's reminding people to be mindful of the local fire danger rating, and to practice campfire safety.

Fancie said he doesn't have any specific information on how the fire started.

"All I can say is that it was an unnatural start," he said.

Wildland crews also responded to another wildfire near the Ross River airport, according to an online update Saturday afternoon. A helicopter and an air tanker group responded to the 1.5-hectare wildfire in a grassy field. Officials said the fire was under control and located in a critical fire management zone.

That fire is being investigated.