21-year-old woman dies in Alaska Highway rollover

A 21-year-old woman from Washington state has died following a single vehicle collision on the Alaska Highway near Haines Junction, Yukon, RCMP said Wednesday.

According to police, Haines Junction RCMP and EMS responded to a call of an incident on the highway at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3. The vehicle, a Nissan Titan pickup truck, left the road and flipped over near Marshall Creek, east of Haines Junction.

The two passengers were transported to Whitehorse General Hospital. However, the 21-year-old woman had died from her injuries before arriving at hospital. Another traveller, a 21-year-old man from Alaska, was medevaced to Vancouver with serious injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the incident, RCMP stated in the release. The incident is under investigation by Haines Junction RCMP and the Yukon Coroner's Service.