Haines Junction RCMP see 'alarming' spike in impaired driving

RCMP in Haines Junction, Yukon, say they're increasing check stops in the community after an "alarming increase" in impaired driving charges in the community over the last few months.

In a news release Friday afternoon, RCMP said since April they have charged seven people with impaired driving offences. The average the detachment sees is five to six people charged a year in the area.

"Police are concerned as many of the blood alcohol levels are over three times the legal limit," the statement said, "and are occurring at times of the day when the community is busy with tourist traffic, and many pedestrians."

The village has a population of about 600.

RCMP said all but one of the charges are a result of a resident calling in suspected drunk drivers.

It plans to increase traffic enforcement in the area in the coming months, including more check stops around places that serve liquor.