Man charged with 2nd degree murder in 2022 death in Haines Junction, Yukon

RCMP have charged a B.C. man with second degree murder in the death of a man in Haines Junction, Yukon, a year ago.

Police said in a news release that Seth Boss, 21, of Lower Post, B.C., was arrested on Wednesday and remanded into custody. He was to appear in court on Thursday.

Boss is charged in the death of Anthony Primozic, who was found dead inside his home in Haines Junction on March 9, 2022.

Police say they are still looking for more information about Primozic's death. They're asking anybody with information to call the RCMP Major Crimes Unit at 867-667-5551.