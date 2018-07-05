Someone dumped gravel into a sewer in Haines Junction, then left the manhole open

Police in Haines Junction, Yukon, are looking for some mischief-makers who damaged an excavator, dumped gravel down a sewer, and left a manhole dangerously uncovered.

In a news release, RCMP said the incident happened sometime over the Canada Day long weekend, at a work site near Otter Crescent and Karman Street. Crews had been replacing sewer lines in the area.

Over the weekend, someone removed a manhole cover and dumped some gravel down the hole. They then left the manhole uncovered.

Police said someone also took a fire extinguisher from a nearby excavator, and discharged it all over the machine.

According to the RCMP, the incidents were reported on Tuesday morning, after work crews returned to the site.

Police said it's lucky the dumped gravel was discovered before it caused a sewage backup. The open manhole also could have caused injury to someone — it's a 4.5-metre drop inside.

Haines Junction police are also investigating a theft that happened overnight on June 28. Someone siphoned about $250 to $300 worth of diesel from a dump truck parked at Shakwak and Karman Streets.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact them at 867-634-5555.