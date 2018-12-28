1 person killed in house fire near Haines Junction, Yukon

Yukon RCMP say one person was killed in a house fire near Haines Junction, Yukon, early Wednesday morning.

In a news release, police say they responded to the fire at about 1:45 a.m. on Boxing Day. Volunteer firefighters and EMS workers from Haines Junction also responded.

The house, on the Alaska Highway about 11 kilometres east of the village, was completely destroyed. Police suspected someone died in the fire, and on Thursday investigators recovered some human remains.

Police say the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

The cause of the fire is also not known but police say it is not considered suspicious. Yukon's Coroner Service is leading the investigation, police say.