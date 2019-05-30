Haines Junction residents reassured as wind keeps wildfire at bay

Residents of Haines Junction, Yukon, say they feel safe despite a growing wildfire north of town, and a visible column of smoke on the horizon.

One reason is a reliable wind, which continues to blow across the community from the Alsek valley and has been pushing the fire's spread northward, and away from town.

That wind is forecast to stay steady.

Residents said the cool, glacier wind is known to come from the Alsek valley due to the shape of the surrounding mountains.

"I was born and raised here. The wind always blows north out of the Alsek," said Wade Istchenko, the community's MLA.

"But [firefighters] are prepared for it, if it changes."

The Bear Creek fire was discovered last Saturday and has been growing since then. As of late Wednesday night, it was an estimated 571 hectares in size.

The fire was human-caused, officials say.

Still out of control, but firefighters make progress

Local residents attended a public meeting Wednesday evening in Haines Junction.

Caleb Tomlinson, incident commander with Yukon Wildland Fire Management, told residents the wind has been helping. He said only a reversal of the wind would put the community at risk.

Caleb Tomlinson, right, incident commander for Yukon Wildland Fire, said progress has been made along the Bear Creek fire’s southern edge, protecting Haines Junction. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Firefighters explained to the crowd that they are focusing on preventing the fire from reaching the village. Meanwhile, they're letting the fire burn north away from the community into the wilderness.

Therefore, while the fire is getting larger, Tomlinson said there has been progress made in ensuring people are safe.

He said 110 people could be in the area this weekend to fight the fire, and they'll prioritize the fire's southern side which is closest to town.

"Hopefully we reach a state where it's not a threat to the community, well before we call it 'under control,'" he said. "We've been having some good success on the southern portion of the fire, establishing an extinguished edge."

Haines Junction residents watch from a distance on Wednesday. A controlled burn created new columns of smoke and visible flame. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

On Wednesday evening, firefighters had a controlled burn which created even more black smoke to rise over the community.

So far, two households have been asked to leave their properties while sprinklers and other safety measures are installed.

Residents asked to prepare

Diarmuid O'Donovan of Yukon's Emergency Measures Organization said people in Haines Junction should ensure they are ready, in case an evacuation order is issued.

He asked residents to have 72-hour emergency readiness kits on hand.

Many people at Wednesday's meeting asked about volunteerism and whether they could help. For the most part, they were denied.

Haines Junction residents packed the local community centre on Wednesday evening to hear the latest update. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Yukon Wildland Fire Management said no help would be accepted on the fire line itself, but the village of Haines Junction announced it is signing people up in case of an evacuation order.

If that happens, volunteers would be needed to knock on doors to inform people of the order and also help vulnerable people such as elders and people with mobility issues to leave, O'Donovan said.

Mark Miller, who lives at Bear Creek, said he hasn't been advised that he has to leave yet, but he's staying ready.

"I did sit out on the deck last night and was watching all the smoke and what I've done is I've hooked up my trailer to my truck so it's all ready to go in case I have to leave quick," he said. "So that's just sitting there ready just in case."

Miller, who works at the town's liquor store, said people in Haines Junction seem relaxed about the fire because the wind is pushing it away from the community.

Seeing smoke

Tomlinson said the fire could be considered out of control and producing smoke for weeks.

For the time being, people in Haines Junction will have to get used to seeing smoke right outside the community, though the air has been clear in the village as the wind blows it in the other direction.

Life goes on as residents of Haines Junction, Yukon, can’t do much about the fire and smoke outside of town. 'It’s good that it’s blowing away from the community toward the north. I feel really safe. Things seem like they are OK,' said Kathy Tran. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Kathy Tran is manager of the Lucky Dragon restaurant and the Glacier View Motel in Haines Junction.

"It's really weird," she said of seeing smoke so close to her business and seemingly towering over the community.

"But it's good that it's blowing away from the community toward the north. I feel really safe. Things seem like they are OK," she said.