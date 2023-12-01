Demand for Haines Junction's new compost program already exceeding expectations

Haines Junction, Yukon, is rolling out a household composting program — and demand for discounted composting devices has already exceeded the village's expectations.

The village council approved the purchase of 30 FoodCycler units at a meeting on Sept. 27. It's since started a waitlist and is planning to buy another round of units, after 45 people signed up to buy one.

FoodCyclers are not your typical compost bin: they're a kitchen appliance that turns organic material into what the Ottawa-based company Food Cycle Science calls a "nutrient-rich soil amendment" during a 4- to 8-hour cycle.

David Fairbank, the village's chief administrative officer, said traditional composting is still probably the better option — but the FoodCycler is a good solution for those who don't have the space for a backyard composter or for those who are worried about attracting wildlife.

He said it can take organic waste, including veggie scraps, meat and chicken bones.

"This appliance allows people to … reduce the amount of material they're sending to the landfill," he said. It reduces smells coming from the garbage, saves landfill space, and will lower greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

And if someone doesn't have a garden, he said the end product can be shared with someone who does.

Sandy Wabisca, a Haines Junction resident, is on the waitlist for a FoodCycler.

She had a composter in her backyard when she lived in Vancouver, but is wary of having one in Haines Junction because of "roaming bears and animals through our community here."

Wabisca said her vegetables often deteriorate faster than she can eat them, and in the absence of a compost collection program in the community, she feels terrible throwing out broccoli that's turned yellow.

"For me to throw things in a garbage just doesn't feel right to me. I just go through so much garbage just because of that … it's put in a plastic bag to boot."

There are two sizes of FoodCycler available through the municipal program: a smaller version which costs $150, and a larger one that costs $300.

Fairbank said they're "greatly discounted" from the retail price, but that it's a "relatively small one-time cost" for the village. He said it'll save the village money on its landfill operations in the long run.

When the pilot project comes to a close, Fairbank said residents will receive a survey to see how they like the device and how effective they are.