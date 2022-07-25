Haines, Alaska, continues long recovery from late 2020 landslides

More than a year and half after the Haines landslides, organizations, both local and out-of-state, are still helping to repair damage from the dozens of landslides that occurred around the borough.

That recovery work has evolved over time, said members of the Haines Long Term Recovery Group and other organizations involved in recovery efforts.

"When we got started immediately following December 2020, a lot of organizations came together to figure out how we were going to address the impacts to people's homes and living," said Sara Chapell, a member of both the LTRG and Southeast Alaska Independent Living. "We'd never faced anything like this before."

The landslides, driven by unusually heavy rain, killed two, but were scarcely limited to that, said Sylvia Heinz, coordinator for the LTRG. Smaller landslides around Haines cut off roads, washed through houses and entirely destroyed buildings.

Heinz said there's roughly 50 cases the LTRG's still dealing with, with issues ranging from damaged foundations to broken doors and windows, washed out culverts, driveways rendered impassable or physical or water damage from sliding debris.

'No one else was doing it'

During the initial response, the Borough of Haines focused its response on infrastructure projects that would be paid for or reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA) while other organizations focused on individual homeowners, said Harriet Brouillette, tribal administrator for the Chilkoot Indian Association. Organizations had to scramble to help out individual homeowners while the borough government focused on different projects.

"We sat down and said, let's figure this out. Let's see what we can do. We worked with (Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska) at first. We organized our staff according to their disaster recovery org chart," Brouillette said. "We had federal highways funding. That enabled us to help out with driveways. That was day one. No one else was doing it. We had to step up."

The division of what the borough would focus on and what would be left to other organizations was one of the early issues, Chapell said.

"The borough made it clear that they were only going to be participating in projects they could get FEMA to reimburse them for," Chapell said. "We had to scratch our heads and say, what falls into that FEMA basket and what does not."

'We're a giving community'

Haines, a town of less than 2,500, lacked the manpower to work on any more than the most crucial functions in the wake of a major disaster, Chapell said.

"We're talking about rural Alaska. Haines Borough focused on what was most important, that the public infrastructure was safe. When a small municipality works on disaster recovery, it can't work on other stuff," Chapell said. "I think Haines is really good at response. We're a giving community. We come together and there's extraordinary generosity in this community. But I don't know if we've ever faced a disaster of this scale and had to grapple with it."

Since then, the LTRG and Chilkoot Indian Association have been working on helping residents with damages sustained during the landslides, Heinz said.

"Each organization has a different piece of the puzzle for the recovery," Heinz said.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-founded volunteer disaster response agency, has been involved since relatively early in the process, said Brandon Callahan, operations manager for the team's rebuild program, a long-term recovery program based on helping to overhaul buildings seriously affected by natural disasters.

Targeting 2 homes

Team Rubicon first came to Haines to help remove damaged drywall, helping to remove more than 200,000 kilograms of it.

From there, Heinz, who started working with the team in operations outside of Haines, put forward a proposal for the Rebuild program to address some of the most seriously affected residences in Haines.

"I came up the first time in November of 2021. That's when we started to meet the clients, see the houses, see how we might be able to assist," Callahan said.

Elizabeth Saunders, a member of Team Rubicon, installs drywall at a project site in Haines, Alaska. More than a year and half after dozens of landslides occurred in the Haines area, local and out-of-state organizations are still helping to repair damage. (Michael S. Lockett/The Juneau Empire via AP)

Team Rubicon identified two homes that needed assistance, one of which was further damaged by the harsh winter storms of early 2022.

"That was almost the hit where we couldn't continue," Callahan said. "Sylvia and I are entirely too stubborn though."

Now, 13 Team Rubicon personnel are in Haines helping to sort out the two residences and ready them for rehabilitation. Both projects are nearing completion, Callahan said. The personnel are a mix of experienced Rebuild personnel and apprentices, learning the construction trade, Callahan said.

A wake-up call

Heinz said the event was a wake-up for how vulnerable Alaska communities, without the resources or accessibility of the Lower 48, could be to disasters like landslides, winter storms, or other disasters. That motivated her to join Team Rubicon, Heinz said: to work with the organization to start building resilience right at home.

"What I learned in Haines is how vulnerable we are in Southeast Alaska. They can't come help us. We're not in a hurricane zone. We don't have the resources," Heinz said. "We have to be able to take care of ourselves, take care of our neighbours."

Matthew Wetherholt, left, and Chris Cotton, measuring as they and other members of Team Rubicon, a disaster-recovery nonprofit, help restore residences in Haines, Alaska. (Michael S. Lockett/The Juneau Empire via AP)

Not every residence in Haines will be able to fully rebuild, Chapell said — the resources simply aren't available.

"Part of it's managing expectations ... That's hard to face, but it is reality," Chapell said. "Some of those could be businesses or households that, for whatever reason, don't rise to the top of the vulnerability matrix. We have to make tough decisions."

Heinz said they worked to help those hit hardest and least able to bounce back unassisted.

Now, Haines can help to pass those lessons on, Chapell said.

"It was hard in the beginning to go slowly. To set up that backbone of an organizational structure," Chapell said. "That's something we can share with other communities."