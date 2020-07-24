2 building lots for $2: Habitat for Humanity gets help from Yukon government

Habitat for Humanity Yukon is getting two new duplex lots in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood of Whitehorse.

The Yukon government sold the lots to the not-for-profit organization for a dollar each — and no GST.

"Lots are incredibly costly up here, so it's essential that if lots are not donated that we can at least get them at a greatly reduced rate," said Marney Paradis, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Yukon.

"And I would say one dollar per lot is a greatly reduced rate."

The Yukon government committed to provide one duplex lot for each of the first five stages of the Whistle Bend development. The two new duplex lots fulfil that commitment.

Habitat for Humanity started as an international organization based in the United States in 1976, opening chapters in Canada in 1985 and in Yukon in 2004. It aims to help low-income families attain home ownership through mortgages they would be unable to obtain on the regular market.

Pandemic slows the work

Paradis says the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed her organization's work this year. The new properties may not be ready for construction for some time.

"One of the things that has happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is that we lost six national volunteer teams. So there were 108 volunteers coming to spend their summer here, to build here, which would greatly reduce the cost of construction," she said.

She says the workers couldn't come to Yukon because of travel restrictions.

A Habitat for Humanity home under construction in Whitehorse in February. (Habitat for Humanity)

Meanwhile, volunteers are continuing work on an existing Habitat For Humanity four-plex in Whistle Bend.

Paradis says one family is ready to move in. She says the demand for home ownership is high.

"So we had 65 peple show up to our information session where they got packages for three units. So three units available, and 65 families expressing interest," said Paradis.

She says her organization can't keep up with the demand, but she hopes that working with the Yukon government and volunteers will help make a dent.