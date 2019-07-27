Carcoss/Tagish First Nation celebrates Tlingit culture in weekend event
The Carcoss/Tagish First Nation in Yukon hosted a major celebratory event this past weekend called Haa Kusteeyí. The event's organizers expected up to 5,000 people.
Per the event's website, the title means "Our Culture" in the Tlingit language.
The free event is held every two years, and includes cultural demonstrations, traditional workshops, and dances. This was the first time it was held in the community.
Haa Kusteeyí kicked off with the culmination of a canoe journey, which included multiple groups, from Atlin, B.C., to Carcross.
