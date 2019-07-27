Carcoss/Tagish First Nation celebrates Tlingit culture in weekend event

The Carcoss/Tagish First Nation in Yukon hosted a major celebratory event this past weekend called Haa Kusteeyí.

Per the event's website, the title means "Our Culture" in the Tlingit language.

The free event is held every two years, and includes cultural demonstrations, traditional workshops, and dances. This was the first time it was held in the community.

Haa Kusteeyí kicked off with the culmination of a canoe journey, which included multiple groups, from Atlin, B.C., to Carcross.

Here are some photos from the event on Friday.

Haa Kusteeyí started on Friday and wrapped up Sunday. People visited from across Yukon, northern B.C., and southeastern Alaska, and the event was open to all. (George Maratos/CBC)

'There are no words to describe my pride,' said Rick Baker. (George Maratos/CBC)

Barb Dawn had the role of pacer in the canoe she travelled in. The event's organizers expected up to 5,000 people. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Several groups of canoers ended their five-day trip after arriving at Nares Lake. (Steve Silva/CBC)

'It’s so nice to see so many youth here. It means everything. To see our culture, our language carry on,' said Kaushee O’shea. (George Maratos/CBC)

'During residential school they told us this was bad, that we shouldn’t celebrate our culture. Look at today, we are still banging our drums. I’m proud and I know our ancestors are too,' said Matthew Wesley. (George Maratos/CBC)

Wayne Price, who lives in Haines, Alaska, makes canoes, one of which was used as part of Haa Kusteeyí. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Haa Kusteeyí included music, traditional workshops, dances, and cultural demonstrations. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Watch more on the event here: