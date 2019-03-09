Meet the candidates running for Gwichya Gwich'in Council chief

Voters in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., will head to the polls again, to cast ballots for the next Gwichya Gwich'in band chief on Monday.

The initial election was held last June, but the results were overturned by the community's special election committee due to a procedural mistake, according to the band manager at the time.

There are 391 members eligible to vote, according to the band's chief electoral officer Mary Beckett.

All five people running to become band members are acclaimed: Julie-Ann Andre, Jamie Benoit-Cardinal, Charlene Blake, Cindy McDonald and Shelly Vanloon.

Russell Andre, Grace Blake, Jason Blake McLeod, and Phillip Blake are vying for the position.

CBC News interviewed the candidates for chief by phone, but was unable to reach Jason Blake McLeod by Friday afternoon.

Candidates' responses were edited for length and clarity, and are listed in alphabetical order:

Russell Andre

Russell Andre works as a deckhand on the MV Louis Cardinal, a ferry that crosses the Mackenzie River. Andre ran for chief in the previous election and won by one vote before the results were overturned.

Andre says he'd like to see more transparency and accountability if he wins. (Submitted by Russell Andre)

What are the things you hope to achieve as chief if you win?

Some of the things I'd like to see is transparency and accountability, because in past leaderships, we really didn't know what's going on with our council and stuff.

I think transparency and communication with the community and the [band members living outside of the community] is very key to running a strong organization. Some of my goals include working with the community to set goals for our youth, our culture and traditions, and to start utilizing our resources to fill in the shorts that the government can't do.

Why do you think you're the right person for the job?

I care about the people. I care about the community. I care about our culture and our traditions and keeping them alive. I'm a hard worker. I set goals and I achieve them. I listen to people. I take their advice, and I try to make decisions that affect their needs — not just doing what I want to do because that's not leadership. I want to do things that will bring the community together.

Grace Blake

Grace Blake was the president of the Gwich'in Tribal Council for the last four years. She lost the position in the previous election.

Blake says she has the right experience to be chief. (Submitted by Grace Blake)

What are the things you hope to achieve as chief if you win?

The most important, in my mind, is self-government negotiations.

I think that's something that needs to be moved forward together with the Gwich'in Tribal Council and the designated Gwich'in organization in our community.

Why do you think you're the right person for the job?

I have the experience.

I've served 11 years in the role of chief, and about half that time, I spent as a mayor as well. So I'm not new to that type of politics. Having been a part of the band information flow from the federal government to the Gwich'in Tribal Council and other chiefs in the region, I think my knowledge would be useful to the job at this time.

Phillip Blake

Phillip Blake is the incumbent chief of the Gwichya Gwich'in Council. He ran for chief in the previous election and lost by one vote before the results were overturned.

Blake, incumbent chief of Gwichya Gwich’in Council, is running in the hope of securing another term. (Submitted by Mary Beckett)

What are the things you hope to achieve as chief if you win?

I'd like to continue building capacity through our organization and I'd like to work with students that are lacking needs of housing, social passing, daycare, managing their funds, parenting skills, tutoring — the list goes on for education.

Why do you think you're the right person for the job?

A person represents the whole community and not just part of the community. That's my strong point.

I have honesty, and I have the capabilities, as I've been chief for the past seven years, and I'd like to continue my work for the people.