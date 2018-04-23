Gwich'in leaders in Washington for hearings on ANWR protection

Gwich'in representatives from Canada and Alaska were in Washington on Tuesday, urging U.S. House representatives to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) from resource development.

The Indigenous leaders were there to testify before a U.S. congressional subcommittee in support of the Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act — which would nix plans for oil and gas development in ANWR.

In 2017, the Trump administration passed a sweeping tax bill that included a provision to open Alaska's coastal plain to development. The new bill would effectively repeal that part.

"I am here today because the process that the Bureau of Land Management is taking to hold a lease sale this year is trampling our human rights," said Bernadette Demientieff of the Gwich'in Steering Committee, in written testimony to the committee.

The Gwich'in Steering Committee, which represents Indigenous communities in Alaska, Yukon and the N.W.T., argues that the culture and livelihood of people who depend on the Porcupine caribou herd are under threat. The herd's calving grounds lie within ANWR.

"People have said that you can have development on [Alaska's] coastal plain and the caribou will not be impacted, that they will even like the pipelines and roads. People tell us that the technology is so good now that there will be no harm to land, air, and water," Demientieff's testimony states.

"But as Gwich'in, we know that is not true. And it is not a risk we can afford to take. Because if you take that risk and are wrong, we are what is lost — the Gwich'in people."

Dana Tizya-Tramm, the recently-elected chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow, Yukon, also testified on Tuesday.

'The [Porcupine caribou] herd is the sustenance of our very being,' Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm said on Tuesday. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

"No border separates the Gwich'in. And we speak in unity," he said. "The [Porcupine caribou] herd is the sustenance of our very being.

"This bill directly addresses Gwich'in human rights."

'Sustain this national treasure'

The area has been considered off-limits for development for nearly 60 years. In 1960, President Dwight Eisenhower set aside 3.6 million hectares of the Arctic coastal plain "for the purpose of preserving unique wildlife, wilderness and recreational values."

When ANWR was established in 1980, the legislation added that one of its purposes was to "conserve fish and wildlife populations and habitats in their natural diversity including the Porcupine caribou herd."

The bill now before the subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources calls on Congress to "sustain this national treasure," and also "honor and respect the human rights of the Gwich'in."

In his opening statement on Tuesday, subcommittee chair Alan Lowenthal, a Democratic congressman from New York, described the inclusion of ANWR in the 2017 tax bill as rushed and unnecessary.

"It was barely even thought about," he said. "There is absolutely no need to open the ANWR to oil and gas drilling."

Republican Congressman Don Young of Alaska also made a statement, saying that many Indigenous communities in the area support development.

"Listen to the people that live there," Young said. "Save the culture of the people — not those that are foreigners."