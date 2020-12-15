Gwich'in, Inuvialuit form new joint contracting company in N.W.T.

Organizations representing Gwich'in and Inuvialuit in the N.W.T. have formed a new joint contracting company "to pursue work in areas of common interest in the Mackenzie Delta."

The Gwich'in Tribal Council and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation announced the new venture, called Delta North Alliance, in a news release sent Tuesday.

The company was formed by a shareholders' agreement between the Gwich'in and Inuvialuit development corporations.

"The Inuvialuit and Gwich'in of the Northwest Territories have long-standing relations as neighbours, friends, and family," reads the release. "There are many shared interests which includes economic prosperity."

"The Delta North Alliance is a vehicle to formalize this historic and ongoing partnership with the intention of allowing both … to jointly benefit from large infrastructure projects in the region."

The release says the company will try to "maximize the potential benefits" by working with existing contractors from both development corporations and "providing opportunities to expand [their] capabilities."

A year in the making

Ken Smith, grand chief of the Gwich'in Tribal Council and chair of the Gwich'in Development Corporation, said the company had been a year in the making.

"Given the historic relationship between the Gwich'in and Inuvialuit, the Delta North Alliance is the next step in the evolution of our history and it makes good use of our collective strengths," he is quoted in the release as saying.

Duane Ningaqsiq Smith, chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, said the move would help fulfil the goals of the Inuvialuit Final Agreement, or IFA.

"One core principle of the IFA is to enable Inuvialuit to be equal and meaningful participants in the northern and national economy and society," he says in the release.

"Delta North Alliance ... will strengthen our collective rights and capacity to lead important infrastructure projects."

Inuvialuit Development Corporation chair Patrick Gruben said the company is already "fully positioned for opportunity in the construction industry."

The company arrives amid increased investment in the region.

An $85-million project to build a fibre line connecting Inuvik to Dawson City, Yukon, is due to begin construction soon, and construction of a $40-million wind farm is also on the horizon. The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation is already leading an ambitious infrastructure project to deliver liquified natural gas to Inuvik, N.W.T., by 2022.

In the N.W.T., the territorial government is also currently reviewing its procurement policies with the goal of increasing the amount of money directed to Indigenous companies.

The government plans to spend $451 million on infrastructure in the next year, though most of that spending will be in regions outside the Mackenzie Delta.