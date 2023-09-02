Gwich'in Tribal Council grand chief moves to Edmonton

The leader of the Gwich'in Tribal Council is leaving his region.

Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik and his family have moved from Inuvik, N.W.T., to Edmonton. His staff confirmed the move with CBC News this week.

The grand chief's office said it is confident the move won't affect his ability to lead.

In an email to CBC News, the office said the decision was made for "both personal and practical reasons."

"The Grand Chief will work out of either the Inuvik head office or from Teetł'it Zheh seven to 10 days per month and will continue to remain directly available to participants both inside and outside of the Gwich'in Settlement Area," they wrote.

The rest of Kyikavichik's time will be spent in Edmonton or travelling for meetings in his role as the lead negotiator for Gwich'in Government negotiations and as chair of the Gwich'in Development Corporation.

Reducing the cost of travel — as grand chief — was one of the reasons for the move.

CBC reached out to Fort McPherson Chief Liz Wright, who declined to comment. Gwichya Gwich'in president Mavis Clarke also declined to comment on the move.

CBC also reached out to former premier and former Gwich'in Tribal Council president Richard Nerysoo. He declined to comment as well, saying it was "a matter to be discussed in the community."

Kyikavichik has not responded to requests for an interview.