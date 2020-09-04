Gwich'in Tribal Council elects new grand chief, deputy grand chief

The Gwich'in Tribal Council has elected a new grand chief and deputy grand chief after its election on Thursday.

Kenny Smith has been elected as the grand chief with 611 of the 1,024 ballots cast, according to preliminary results sent by the chief returning officer Mary Ann Villeneuve early Friday morning. His competition, Richard John Blake, received 413 votes.

Kristine McLeod received 551 votes of the 1,038 ballots cast for deputy grand chief, winning the spot. Richard Nerysoo trailed behind with 487 votes.

Villeneuve says candidates have until Friday at 12 p.m. to appeal the preliminary results.

Prior to the election, Smith told CBC that he would bring his experience in business management to the job, along with a focus on education, culture, language and wealth creation.

Originally from Tetl'it Zheh or Fort McPherson, N.W.T., Smith is the vice-chair of the Gwich'in Settlement Corporation. He has spent over 15 years in the mining industry, taking on roles in management and community engagement.

Smith replaces Bobbie Jo Greenland-Morgan, who after one term at the helm of the Gwich'in Tribal Council, decided to pass on her responsibilities citing family reasons.

McLeod told CBC that she knew from a young age that she would be running for leadership roles in her nation.

Originally from Inuvik, N.W.T., McLeod said she would like to inspire Gwich'in women to follow their aspirations, demonstrating "that women can be strong, successful politicians and leaders while also being great mothers and wives."

McLeod will be replacing deputy grand chief Jordan Peterson who also said he wasn't seeking re-election due to family reasons.