Spots on loche liver and eggs prompts study in Aklavik

Dean Arey, the head of a hunters and trappers committee in Aklavik, N.W.T., says he's been fishing for loche all his life, but he's begun to notice more abnormalities in the fish's liver and eggs.

The discovery of spots on both parts of the fish have led the organization to launch a specific monitoring program, but it isn't the first time these abnormalities have been studied in the Beaufort Delta.

A study completed by the Gwich'in Renewable Resources Board (GRRB) in 2007 looked into spotted livers of loche in Gwich'in communities and found the cause to be a harmless parasite. But Pete Cott, a fish biologist and loche expert, says it's important to continue studying the issue in case it has other causes.

"These observations by fishers ... are super important in noticing changes to the environment, which could be significant," he said.

Jiggling for a delicacy

Loche, also known as burbot, is a prominent freshwater fish that can be found in the N.W.T. and is caught through a process called "jiggling." To catch loche, or to jiggle, Arey said he uses a homemade hook made of silver or bone and attaches it to string and snare wire, which is connected to a stick.

Then, Arey takes a snowmobile out to one of Aklavik's creeks, makes a hole in the ice and places the hook under the ice. He said it's best to start catching loche in mid-November, once the ice is thick enough.

A spotted loche liver. Fish harvesters have until Dec. 16 to submit abnormal livers and eggs to the Alkavik HTC as part of its study. (Submitted by Amy Amos)

"People catch loche in the evenings and then we take them home, clean them and then eat the meat, liver and the eggs," he said. "I like to fry them.

"It's a really good delicacy... that people like to eat in the fall."

The liver and eggs are popular foods, which is why discovering spots on them is cause for concern. The Aklavik Hunters and Trappers Committee (HTC) said it's heard from several community members about the abnormalities.

Fish monitoring

Michelle Gruben is also part of the HTC, and is leading its study in the Alkavik area to figure out what's causing the spots. She said it depends on when and where harvesters go, but that between four and 10 abnormal loche can be caught on any given day.

"Those harvesters that go on the land, they're our eyes and ears of the land, so they give me any concerns they might have," she said.

Gruben said one of the HTC's purposes is to listen to members' concerns and to access funding to address those concerns. Now, to carry out the study, the HTC has hired two loche monitors to collect details about when and where abnormal loches have been found and to send those samples to a southern lab for testing.

Peter Cott, a fish biologist with the University of Alberta, wrote a paper about a 2007 study on loche liver spots. He said it's important to continue studying the issue, in case the reason why it's happening evolves. (CBC)

The program will run from Nov. 19 until Dec. 16 and is being funded by the Fisheries Joint Management Committee, a co-management board under the Inuvialuit Games Council.

As a way to entice participants, Gruben said anyone who submits abnormal loche livers and eggs will have their name entered into a draw to win knives, chisels and gas cards.

Traditional knowledge meets modern science

In 2007, Gwich'in fishers and harvesters from Inuvik, Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson were concerned with the same phenomenon in loche livers.

Amy Amos is now a biologist with the federal government's fisheries and oceans department, but back then she was working as a fisheries biologist with the GRRB and was looking for a project. After hearing about the abnormalities from community members, Amos — who is Gwich'in and from Inuvik — decided to study the loche livers.

"I was hearing concerns about loche livers, burbot livers, being discoloured, deformed and wondering whether there was any link to contaminants relating to the appearance of the livers," she said.

Amos said the project paid locals to catch fish, which were then dissected. Stomach and scale samples were collected, and livers were weighed and photographed. The photos, she said, were brought to elders and people in communities who were knowledgeable about fish to be sorted into three categories: edible livers, inedible livers, and livers that people wouldn't even feed to their dog.

The samples were sent to labs in southern Canada and even as far as the United Kingdom for testing.

The sun sets in Aklavik, N.W.T. Fish harvesters in the community are being incentivized to submit abormal loche livers and eggs, so that they can be documented and sent to labs for testing. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Cott, a professor at the University of Alberta's department of renewable resources, wrote a paper on the 2007 study ten years later which was published by the NRC Research Press. It determined that the liver spots were caused by a parasite.

Loche eat whitefish, which carry the roundworm parasite, and which can in turn infect loche and create spots on their liver and even the casings (or sack) that is around their eggs, Cott explained. The study found a direct correlation between unhealthy and older loche with abnormal livers, and higher concentrations of parasites.

Cott said loche that are infected with roundworms are not a cause for concern, and they aren't dangerous for humans to eat either. But, he noted, people are unlikely to consume them because they look and smell unappealing.

But the 2007 also revealed something else, said Cott: the importance and effectiveness of traditional knowledge. He said elders and knowledgeable fishers had been able to identify healthy and unhealthy fish, which was later backed up by scientific research.