Nihtat Gwich'in Council rejoins Gwich'in Tribal Council in self-government negotiations

Two Gwich'in organizations have re-united to negotiate with the territorial and federal government, in an effort to establish community-based self-government.

Ken Kyikavichik, the Gwich'in Tribal Council (GTC) grand chief, says the Nihtat Gwich'in Council — which represents members in Inuvik, N.W.T. — unanimously agreed rejoin the GTC in self-government negotiations. This happened at the Nihtat Gwich'in Council's annual assembly in Inuvik last week.

"Certainly we're very pleased," Kyikavichik said of the re-unification.

The GTC was previously negotiating self-government for members from the N.W.T. communities of Aklavik, Tsiigehtchic, and Fort McPherson (Tetlit Zheh).

Gwich'in self-government negotiations date back to shortly after 1992 after the Gwich'in land claim settlement. The Nihtat Gwich'in Council had been part of the Gwich'in Collaborative Government process up until 2018.

Since then, the Nihtat Gwich'in Council has been negotiating self-government alone with the federal and territorial government, though it remained a part of the GTC board.

Kyikavichik said it was disappointing the negotiations were ever done separately, but he understands why.

"It was an unfortunate deviation from the unity that our nation has always enjoyed, however there were many reasons for that decision back in 2018," he said. "It is clear to us that there is a need for more clear and direct communication on this process and what a Gwich'in government may need as we move forward."

Kristine McLeod, left, the late deputy grand chief of Gwich’in Tribal Council and her brother Kelly McLeod, right, the interim deputy grand chief of the Gwich'in Tribal Council and the President of the Nihtat Gwich'in. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Community-based regional government model

Kyikavichik said the GTC is pursuing a community-based regional government model.

This would involve the creation of community governments in each of the four Gwich'in communities, and these representatives would be linked to a regional government, called the Dinjii Zhuh government.

Kyikavichik adds it would be similar to the Tłı̨chǫ Government model.

He said this is an important milestone for the Gwich'in people and something Kristine McLeod, the late GTC deputy grand chief, would have been proud of.

"Kristine McLeod was a staunch advocate for working together. Our communities working as one," he said.

Kyikavichik will be working with Kelly McLeod, Kristine's brother, who is the GTC interim deputy grand chief and the president of the Nihtat Gwich'in Council.

Kyikavichik says a notice will soon be issued to the territorial and federal government, alerting them of Gwich'in self-government plans, but he's not sure when that will be.