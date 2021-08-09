Gwich'in Tribal Council Deputy Grand Chief Kristine McLeod dies at 38

The deputy grand chief for the Gwich'in Tribal Council, Kristine McLeod, has died, the council announced last night. According to a post on Facebook, her death — which happened on Sunday morning, just five days after her 38th birthday — was unexpected.

"At this moment, the thoughts, prayers and attention of our organization and Nation are with her family," the council wrote.

"The board, executive and staff of the GTC mourn the immeasurable loss of our friend, relative, mother and leader."

McLeod, who was originally from Inuvik, N.W.T., was elected deputy grand chief in September 2020. She told CBC at the time that she knew from a young age that she would be running for leadership roles in her nation.

McLeod has also lived in Yellowknife, working for the government of the Northwest Territories as the manager of financial planning and budgeting with the Department of Finance. She also served on the Gwich'in Settlement Corporation for several years, including as vice-chair and as the chairperson.