RCMP seize large large amounts of cocaine and guns near Tagish, Yukon

Police have seized a large amount of guns and cocaine, and charged a 29-year-old with 19 drug and gun related offenses, after executing a search warrant on a property near Tagish, Yukon, on July 31.

In a news release Friday, RCMP say officers were investigating a separate case in the Jakes Corner area when they heard "several rapid gunshots" fired nearby.

They initially arrested the 29-year-old man for possession of a firearm contrary to court-imposed conditions, and questioned another man and woman at the scene.

The police then executed a search warrant on the property and found 20 long guns, a handgun, a cross-bow, 117 grams of cocaine, cash and a "large assortment of gun parts and ammunition." ​​​​

RCMP say at least four of the seized guns are prohibited weapons, and that one of the rifles is a semi-automatic style of rifle that had been modified to be fully automatic.

"Evidence consistent with drug trafficking activity was also seized at the property," states the release.

The man is now facing 19 charges. He was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2, and was released on conditions.

Police say their investigation is still in early stages.