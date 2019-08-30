Guilty plea in fatal attack outside Yellowknife sobering centre

A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of another man outside the Yellowknife sobering centre last fall.

Victor Shane Ugyuk entered the plea Monday in territorial court in Yellowknife.

Ugyuk was charged with murder in connection with a Sept. 3, 2019, attack on Mark Poodlat. Poodlat died two days later in an Edmonton hospital as a result of wounds from being repeatedly punched by Ugyuk.

Ugyuk is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 24 in Yellowknife. At the request of his lawyer, a background report on him has been ordered for the sentencing hearing. According to his Facebook page, Ugyuk is originally from Taloyoak, Nunavut.

Ugyuk has a long criminal record that includes convictions for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and assaulting a peace officer.