Dates for twice-delayed 2021 Gwich'in Tribal Council annual general assembly announced

The Gwitch'in Tribal Council has announced the dates for its 2021 annual general assembly.

According to a council Facebook post, it will convene March 29 at the Midnight Sun Complex in Inuvik, and run until March 31.

It was originally scheduled for last August, but the tragic death of then deputy grand chief Kristine McLeod led to its postponement. The assembly was then rescheduled for early February, but that assembly had to be postponed because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Beaufort Delta region, and out of respect for deaths in communities of the region.

A spokesperson for the Gwich'in Tribal Council recently told CBC that there will be two annual general assemblies this year. The 2021 assembly now scheduled for the end of March, and the regularly scheduled one set for August.

"It's also a big year for the [Gwich'in Tribal Council], with our 30th anniversary of the signing of the land claim occurring in April," said spokesperson Tony Devlin at the time.

The meeting's agenda is not being made public, but Devlin said participants will discuss annual departmental and financial reports, as well as the deputy grand chief position.

There will also be an update on the "Gwich'in government file."