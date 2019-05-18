Ice Pilots NWT star reflects on death of internet sensation Grumpy Cat

N.W.T.'s Mikey McBryan once asked internet sensation Grumpy Cat if he could be her date on the red carpet.

"And of course, I just got frowned at," recalled McBryan, Buffalo Airways general manager and reality TV show star of Ice Pilots NWT.

McBryan interviewed the perpetually grumpy looking feline during a stint with ET Canada a few years ago.

Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, ​​​​​​died Tuesday at the age of seven. A statement from her owners say she died from complications related to a recent urinary tract infection.

The cat became famous in 2012 after the internet discovered her sour demeanour. She has more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter and close to three million on Instagram.

"[She] was the Wayne Gretzky of memes," said McBryan.

During the last season of Ice Pilots NWT, McBryan said ET Canada had him as a guest correspondent and sent him to cover grumpy cat's new movie at the time — Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever.

He flew all the way to Abbotsford, B.C., to the movie set, and waited for Grumpy Cat to come out of her trailer.

Any animal that shows expression just tugs at your heartstrings. - Mikey McBryan, Ice Pilots NWT star

"I had to wait two and a half hours ... Like full on diva, not making that up," he said.

McBryan said that experience "was probably a highlight of my life."

"I was humbled and starstruck."

McBryan said the loss of Grumpy Cat will be felt across the internet community.

"Everybody sees themselves a little bit in the cat, and it's just so expressive. Any animal that shows expression just tugs at your heartstrings."

He said he found out about Grumpy Cat's death through people texting him this week.

"It's a real animal and it brought so much joy to a lot of people. It's a sad thing."