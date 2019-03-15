Group lists 8 recommendations in report to reduce poverty in N.W.T.

A new report card is painting a picture of what poverty looks like in the Northwest Territories.

The 35-page report makes eight recommendations to reduce poverty in the territory. It was produced by Alternatives North, a N.W.T. social justice coalition, in partnership with Campaign 2000, a national organization that works with provinces and territories to produce poverty reports.

Long standing concerns such as food insecurity, lack of economic diversity and inequalities in housing were all key issues highlighted.

"So the report doesn't, you know, give a numerical or letter grade [but] definitely we're having significant problems in many areas," Suzette Montreuil, one of the founding members Alternatives North said.

One in four households in small communities face food insecurity

Poverty has many layers and is experienced in different ways, the report explains.

It includes housing, food security, opportunity for employment, where people live, and wages. Lone parents and small communities are some of the hardest hit by poverty in the North, the report shows.

A boarded-up public housing unit in Behchoko, N.W.T. A new Poverty Report Card on the N.W.T. says income inequities create big gaps and cause at least one in five households to have insufficient financial resources for a basic living standard. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)

While one-quarter of all N.W.T. children live in poverty, the percentage doubled for children and youth in lone parent families.

The trend carried on when larger communities were compared to small communities. Twenty-one per cent of all homes in the N.W.T. worried about running out of food before having to buy more but 40 per cent of those households were in smaller communities.

The poverty rates in smaller communities is also aggravated by poorer access to health, education, social and protective services, and to the lack of economic opportunities, the report states.

"The level of poverty really depends on where you live. It's worse in the small communities for sure and that ends up meaning it's worse for many Indigenous people," Montreuil said.

"It's also worse for lone parent families, and of course, women are more often the parent in the lone parent family so it affects them and their children, for sure."

Poverty responses

Last year, the N.W.T. government released a renewed Territorial Action Plan to reduce poverty.

Five pillars were identified within the report: children and family support, healthy living and reaching our potential, safe and affordable housing, sustainable communities, and integrated continuum of services. Each pillar listed several actions including implementing programs to support youth, access points to social programs and services and develop community housing plans for every N.W.T. community.

At the time, former Minister of Health and Social Services Glen Abernethy said the government would continue to do its part "to provide N.W.T. residents with programs and services that address immediate needs and provide a path out of poverty."

While some poverty responses were included in the report, specifically for COVID-19. For example, subsidized wages for essential workers was highlighted as a step in the right direction but advocates say more is needed.

Long term solutions needed

These problems are not new, advocates say.

In the report card recommendations, the author says long term solutions are needed to break the constraints within the N.W.T. economy that "drive people into and trap them into poverty."

Basic guaranteed income, a living wage and economic restructuring were all steps suggested to uproot inequalities in the North.

"I think it's really important more to focus on the people in the North that need more assistance and to put out the programs and assess the capacity of the program to make a difference for them in their daily lives," Montreuil said.

"We need to know are we making a difference, and the only way is to bring together all of those factors that play a part in poverty and to say, are they changing? And is life getting better for the people who are the most marginalized and living in poverty in the N.W.T.?"