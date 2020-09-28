N.W.T. gov't reports grizzly sighting at Yellowknife's Giant Mine site
The Environment and Natural Resources Department says anyone walking or hiking in the area should use caution.
A large grizzly bear was recently seen on the Giant Mine site near Vee Lake Road, the Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Natural Resources is reporting.
In a short Facebook post on Monday, the department said anyone walking or hiking in the area should use caution.
The Facebook post didn't say when exactly the bear was seen or who saw it.
The department advises people who encounter a grizzly to stay calm and not run. It recommends people speak in "low tones and slowly wave your arms to appear bigger. Back away, keeping your eyes on the bear at all times."
The department urges people to immediately report any bear sightings to its 24-hour Wildlife Emergency Line at 1-867-873-7181.
