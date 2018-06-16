The bears came back: Curious grizzlies make 2 visits to Yukon Wildlife Preserve

Staff and animals at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve in Whitehorse are safe after a surprise visit from some local grizzly bears earlier this week.

According to a Friday news release, staff spotted four grizzlies on the road inside the preserve on Thursday morning.

It said the bears were pushed into adjacent forest by preserve staff and conservation officers with the help of vehicles and bear bangers. Later that day, the bears were again directed to nearby forest after returning to the preserve for a second time.

"We are very fortunate to have professional staff who can jump in and respond to situations like this," wildlife preserve acting executive director Jake Paleczny said in a statement.

"And [Conservation Officer] Services were amazing. We feel really good knowing that such a professional, responsive team of COs has our back."

The release said the grizzly bears accessed an unsecured garbage bin and caused the animals on the preserve some stress, but none of the animals were harmed.

The preserve was closed to the public for the day and all unsecured garbage was removed.

Staff estimate the bears climbed over and pushed under more than a dozen 2.4-metre-high game fences between their two visits. The release said there are many attractants at the preserve, including the animals and their food.

Staff are now conducting frequent patrols of the preserve and have installed additional electric fencing at key access points, the release said. They are also looking at sections of fence the bears may have breached.

According to the preserve, this is only the second time a bear has accessed the site in its 14-year history. About 10 years ago — before the fence enclosing the entire property was erected — a single black bear came onto the preserve and was pushed into nearby forest.

Residents in the Takhini Hot Springs Road area and visitors to the preserve are being warned that bears may be foraging in the area for the next couple weeks, and are urged to ensure all food and other possible attractants are secured.

"Part of what makes the Yukon Wildlife Preserve so unique is that the animal habitats are real — they are part of a larger ecosystem that is thriving," said Paleczny.

"Having grizzlies in our backyard is an important indicator that we are part of a healthy ecosystem."