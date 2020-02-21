Nunavut hamlet bans alcohol to encourage physical distancing

The hamlet of Grise Fiord, Nunavut, has temporarily banned alcohol in the unrestricted community because of COVID-19. The ban runs from May 5 to May 18, and again from May 21 until June 3.

A municipal resolution says the special prohibition bans the consumption, possession, purchase, sale or transport of liquor within the community of around 130 people.

Disobeying the order is a criminal offence and can lead to a fine of not less that $500 and not more than $5,000, or a jail sentence of up to 30 days, or both.

The hamlet made the decision to ban alcohol to encourage physical distancing, interim mayor Laisa Audlaluk-Watsko told CBC News.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic we are trying to help people from being together, with the social distancing, and so there's no real gatherings anywhere including drinking, because some groups, they become bigger groups," she said.

"There's no ordering and there's no getting together."

An alcohol ban the same as winter holidays

The hamlet applied to use the same ban on alcohol that is used by some municipalities at Christmas time.

Hamlets are allowed to apply three times each year to the Department of Community and Government Services for this kind of two-week prohibition.

The hamlet left two days, May 19 and May 20, between each ban to make sure that the allowable two-week period was clearly defined, Audlaluk-Watsko said.

With all other gatherings cancelled and only essential services open, Audlaluk-Watsko said gathering for social drinking shouldn't be allowed.

She said residents usually respect the ban when it's on during the winter holidays.

"I'm really hopeful this prohibition will be taken seriously," Audlaluk-Watsko said.

The council wanted to see the community do more physical distancing, so it would be ready in the even that COVID-19 did come to Nunavut.

"We thought this was a good time to help practice, in the community, to take our own social distancing measures," she said.

Last week, a case of COVID-19 was announced in Pond Inlet, but was later found to be a false positive test.

There are no onfirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.