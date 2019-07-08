Fire on Grey Mountain in Whitehorse not expected to spread

An official with Yukon Protective Services says a fire that started on Grey Mountain last night in Whitehorse is not expected to spread.

Mike Fancie, the information officer with Yukon government's wildland fire services, says it started at one of the biathlon range's outbuildings.

It spread to the forest from there and had grown to 100 square metres in size Sunday night.

Fancie said the Yukon government's wildland fire services worked with the Whitehorse Fire Department to fight the blaze.

"We brought that fire under control at about midnight last night," he said.

Fancie said officials don't know yet what caused the fire, but his team will do an investigation.