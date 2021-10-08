Greenland's strongest man wins title for 5th consecutive year

Kim Ujarak Lorentzen is Greenland's strongest man this year.

But it's not the first time he's won this title at Greenland's Strongest Man competition — it's the fifth consecutive year it was bestowed on him.

"Feels good to get that title again this year," Ujarak Lorentzen said.

The 29-year-old from Nuuk, Greenland's capital, was named also champion in the log press last Saturday during one of the largest health and fitness festivals in the world, the Arnold Strongman Classic in the U.K.

He won by lifting a roughly 320 pound log from his chest over his head six times in 60 seconds.

"It feels amazing," he said about his recent win. "I did very well in dead lift too, but I lost a point there because I went down too fast before I got the down signal. I could have won that too."

Greenland began its own strongman competitions in 2017. Ujarak Lorentzen said he's been competing in them ever since and, he said he's gotten stronger over the years.

He said he trains with a coach four times a week. When it comes to his diet, it's not particularly strict.

"Basically, I eat a lot," Ujarak Lorentzen said. "It's not like bodybuilding where you need to be very strict with the calories. This is more like gain as much as you can right now."

Ujarak Lorentzen, from Nuuk, won the log press in the Arnold Strongman Classic UK recently. (Submitted by Kim Ujarak Lorentzen)

In the last few years, since he started competing in Greenland's Strongest Man events, he gained about 110 pounds, he said. He said he's about 315 pounds right now.

"I need to be heavy to be strong," he said.

Ujarak Lorentzen says he trains four times a week with a coach. (Submitted by Kim Ujarak Lorentzen)

Ujarak Lorentzen's been doing other strength training since he was 16 years old, but recently his focus has been on strongman-specific training.

"Since it started, it's basically been my favourite sport," Ujarak Lorentzen said.

"It gives me something to chase — competitions, something to get ready for. It makes me stay motivated. It kind of became my lifestyle."

Ujarak Lorentzen says he has to eat a lot to maintain and build strength, along with training four times a week. (Submitted by Kim Ujarak Lorentzen)

Ujarak Lorentzen has his sights set on competing in the Official Strongman Games in Daytona Beach, Florida, next month from Nov. 12-14, called the Giants Live Qualifier.

"It's gonna be exciting too," he said.