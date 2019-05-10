Federal government invests $8M to help N.W.T. organizations go green

Businesses, industry, and non-profits organizations in the Northwest Territories can now apply for grants to help pay for projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government is providing $8 million through its Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to the territory's Greenhouse Gas Grant Program for Buildings and Industry.

The program "will support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heating, electricity, transportation, and industrial processes," states a government of Canada news release sent Friday. It will also help lower the cost of energy-efficiency retrofits — like space heating boiler and district heating systems — says the release.

There will be four approval periods per year for the grants. Applicants' projects have to come with a minimum cost of $100,000.

The grant will cover 25 per cent of eligible expenditures, or 40 per cent for non-profit organizations.

Potential projects could include switching to LED lighting or upgrading insulation, said Robert Sexton, a manager in the territory's Department of Infrastructure.

The funding is estimated to "result in an ongoing [greenhouse gas emissions] reduction of about 10,000 tonnes per year. This number is subject to the types of applications we receive," he said in an email.

The territory's emissions in 2016 "were approximately 1,600 kilotonnes, and this program represents 0.6 [per cent] of the [territory's] total emissions."