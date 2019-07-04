Contest turns summer hikes into treasure hunts across the North

People heading out on trails across the North can turn their hikes into a treasure hunt this summer.

The Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail, is touted as the longest recreational trail in the world. In celebration of it, geocaches with GPS locators are hidden on points along the trail. In Nunavut, there are two hidden in Sylvia Grinnell Park near Iqaluit and Katannilik Park near Kimmirut. This section of the trail connects Iqaluit to Kimmirut via the Itijjagiaq Trail.

People can use their smartphones to find a treasure box, which contains a coin.

Leesee Papatsie works with Nunavut's environment department.

"It's meant to bring people outdoors," she said.

"What they call the GPS co-ordinates, they're the numbers that you enter into your phone and you go out then you go to the park here and you start looking for the treasure. It's a really, really fun game."

The Great Trail Treasure Hunt is underway at Sylvia Grinnell Park in Iqaluit, and Katannilik Park near Kimmirut. (David Gunn/CBC)

Each hidden coin is stamped with a number, or redemption code. People who find the coins can go to The Great Trail website and enter that code for a chance to win a prize.

There are numerous prizes, which include a Nikon camera, silk map of Canada and a month's supply of CLIF Bar products.

There are hundreds of treasure boxes hidden in parks across Canada. In Yukon, a box is hidden on the Klondike Millennium Trail in Dawson City, on Whitehorse's Millennium Trail, and Haines Junction's Pine Lake Trail. In the Northwest Territories, a box is hidden near Tulita on the Two Rivers Trail, in Yellowknife on the Frame Lake Trail, on Fort Smith's Des Nedhe' Trail, and in Inuvik on the Boot Lake Trail.

"There will be one coin for one week," said Papatsie. "Whoever finds that coin can enter the redemption code and then the following week, we'll put another coin in there."

Treasure boxes are hidden in Sylvia Grinnell Park and Katannilik Park in Nunavut. (David Gunn/CBC)

All winners are also entered in a draw for the grand prize — a cruise for two provided by One Ocean Expeditions.

Papatsie said she isn't sure if anybody in Nunavut has found a coin yet.

The hunt is hosted by Nunavut Parks and Special Places along with The Great Trail and the Royal Canadian Geographic Society.

It runs from June 18 to Aug. 18.