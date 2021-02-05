Giant Mine Remediation Project to start Great Slave Lake drilling program next week

The Giant Mine Remediation Project is starting a winter drilling program on Great Slave Lake through February and March.

In an email sent out on Thursday, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada says flooding to strengthen the ice will start next week on Feb. 9 and will last three weeks.

Drilling is expected to start in March, and is also expected to last for about three weeks.

The drilling will take place at the Yellowknife Bay area of the lake by the Great Slave Sailing Club, the Giant Mine boat launch, and approximately 1 km north along the shoreline from the boat launch.

"Drilling will give the project team information about the lake bed and its ability to bear weight for a proposed tailings cover. This information is also needed to design the outfall location for the new water treatment plant," the email states.

As the program moves along the shoreline, the email said areas that are safely frozen over after being drilled will be made available for public use.