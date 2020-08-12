N.W.T. RCMP reminding people of boat safety after 3 searches on Great Slave Lake

RCMP in Łútselk'e were involved in three search and rescues on Great Slave Lake last week, so they're reminding boaters about safe practices.

A news release on Wednesday said RCMP were involved in three separate incidents where parties were reported overdue last week.

On Aug. 4, a boat with two adults and two children, aged 11 and 3-years-old, were heading to Fort Reliance and reported missing Aug. 6.

"Soon after being reported missing, they were located on an island in the East Arm after deciding to wait out poor weather," the statement said.

Also on Aug. 4, a boat carrying four adults left Łútselk'e for Yellowknife and were expected to arrive that evening. They were also reported missing Aug. 6.

Łútselk'e RCMP called in the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) to help in the search.

"A member of the public had contact with the boaters and called the location in, assisting CASARA in the process," the release said.

The CASARA team then spotted the boaters drifting off Keith Island, due to mechanical issues.

A boater from Łútselk'e was also reported missing on Aug. 7 while en route to Fort Reliance. The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association was again called to help in the search. But the search was ultimately called off when word was received that the boater had reached their destination safely.

"No one was injured in these events and none of the parties had emergency communication devices," RCMP said.

'Complex incidents'

In an email, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. RCMP said she could not provide an estimate on the cost of resources on the rescues.

"Several resources from RCMP were mobilized, including an incident commander from Yellowknife detachment, so you get the scope that these are involved and complex incidents," said Marie York-Condon in the email.

"Add in partner agencies such as CASARA and the resources add up."

RCMP are reminding boaters of safety measures they can take while on the water: