Police say missing boater found dead on Great Slave Lake

Police say they've found the body of a missing man on Great Slave Lake, after searching for him since Thursday.

Yellowknife RCMP said they got a call at about 10 a.m. on Thursday about a man travelling on a boat on Great Slave Lake who had not checked in with family members as planned, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon.

CBC News has confirmed with the family that the man is 63-year-old James Sangris.

Police say they organized a search, including the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association. Community members from Dettah, N.W.T., also joined in, say police.

The search focused on the north-western shore of the lake, between Dettah and Wool Bay, an area outside Yellowknife Bay.

Police say a community member who was part of the search team spotted a capsized boat on Great Slave Lake, and shortly after, reported finding a man in the water near the Wool Bay area.

Police say they went to the area by helicopter because the ice was heavy and moving quickly at the time.

Sangris was transported to Dettah and was taken by the territory's coroner services. RCMP are helping with the coroner's investigation and a post-mortem will be done on Sangris's body, states the news release.

"RCMP are saddened to report the recovery of the deceased on Great Slave Lake. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased man" said Staff Sgt.Yannick Hamel, in the news release.