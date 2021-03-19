The Great Northern Music Conference kicks off Wednesday

Music NWT's annual conference is going virtual this year with the theme of advancing music and the industry.

"We really encourage the participation from the musicians, also the aspiring musicians, music industry professionals or anyone that wants to learn more about … the music industry," said Jessica Payeur, vice president of Music NWT.

The five day event will start with webinars, held over three days, focusing on career management, project financing and finding performance opportunities during a pandemic. Friday will also host an online networking event.

Some of the speakers sitting on the panels include representatives from Folk on the Rocks, BreakOut West and Music Managers Forum, along with from the N.W.T. government's Industry, Tourism and Investment Department.

Saturday is dedicated to watching the Junos where the territory's own Leela Gilday has been nominated in two categories.

The conference will wrap up with a showcase concert featuring bands from Yellowknife, Fort Smith and Inuvik.

All workshops and activities are free and will be held over Zoom or Facebook Live.

Payuer hopes the conference will help artists learn how to survive off of music, especially when they can't perform live.

"I think it will give some tools to the musicians to see other sources of income than just the music scene in-person that we used to have before," Payuer said.

"When we're going to come back a little more on the in-person events, they will have better tools as well."

More info about the panels and conference can be found on the Music NWT Facebook page.