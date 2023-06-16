Artists lament cancellation of Inuvik's Great Northern Arts Festival

Some artists in the Beaufort Delta were sent scrambling after the announcement that the Great Northern Arts Festival (GNAF) in Inuvik, N.W.T., was cancelled this summer.

In a news release, the GNAF society cited major staffing concerns that forced the event's cancellation.

That left some artists without a forum or stage to share their most recent work.

Curtis Taylor has been carving soapstone for most of his life. His uncles and brothers are also accomplished artists who use stone as their medium.

The news of the festival's cancellation was a shock to him. Taylor has participated in 11 previous festivals and was looking forward to the annual reunion of friends and family.

"It's kind of disappointing. I would like to see the whole family come back together again for the carving," he said.

A carving workshop at last year's Great Northern Arts Festival. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

Taylor has been hard at work, and he said he was ready to jump back into the festival after taking a three-year hiatus due to medical issues.

"This year I was going to make a hundred carvings for them. But then, after I heard it, it really slowed down for me," he said.

"I was really going to get into it ... I wasn't working, so I decided I was going to make a lot of carvings this year."

Taylor made a studio in a storage closet in his house. He was using a bedroom but wanted his children to have more space to play.

'I decided I was going to make a lot of carvings this year,' said Taylor, seen here with his daughter Myna. (Dez Loreen/CBC)

The fine dust of the soapstone coats the floor at least an inch thick. Various electric tools are spread out across the workbench. Taylor said his latest polar bear-to-be will be done soon.

"This one took me two days to do it, I still got probably a day and a half to get it done. Filing and sanding and all that," he explained.

Taylor has been able to sell his carvings to local vendors, which has been keeping him busy after he gets home from his day job. He's sold all his inventory and is starting to make more to keep up with the demand.

Antoine Mountain of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., has been involved in the GNAF since the very first one in 1989.

He says the news about this year's event was disappointing because the festival is where a lot of artists start their careers.

Antoine Mountain, left, Robert Kuptana and Gerry Kisoun share historical stories at last year's festival. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

"For many of us, it was the first step into a professional art world. So it has a track record and I am sure that can be used successfully in order to get the festival back on track next time around," said Mountain.

Mountain says he was looking forward to being in Inuvik again and enjoying the midnight sun and seeing all his friends.

"I'll be back to Inuvik and so will the festival," he said. "Bigger and better than ever."