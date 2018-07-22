Pirates, mermaids, daredevils and more: The circus comes to Yellowknife

Running away to join the circus is a thought that's crossed many people's minds and for Yellowknife families they didn't have to run very far this weekend.

That's because the Great Benjamins Circus was in town.

Performers dazzled audiences at the Multiplex Arena with an array of acts from juggling, trampoline, aerial acrobatics and even daredevil stunts.

Dardevil acts had the audience on the edge of their seats including this performer who balanced blindfolded on a metal wheel that nearly touched the ceiling of the arena. (Emily Blake/CBC )

The lights dimmed and the announced tantalized the crowd describing the show as "a world of mystery, suspense and emotion" before performers entered the arena from a red velvet curtain.

All of the performers donned spectacular costumes, covered in sequins and lights.

The show was filled with sparkly costumes and aerial aerobatics. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Before the show and at intermission, the audience was able to grab a tasty snack, take a train ride and have their face painted with rainbow colours and sparkles.

Cotton candy, popcorn and nachos were just some of the fare on the menu at the concession stands. (Emily Blake/CBC )

Gionna Hill-Gentles had a sparkly, rainbow butterfly painted on her face. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Families took a train ride during intermission. (Emily Blake/CBC )

The crowd gasped, cheered and laughed at comedic routines and death-defying stunts.

Some acts even had themes including a mermaid aerial acrobatic act and a pirate-themed trampoline act.

The performances had a variety of themes including mermaids and pirates. (Emily Blake/CBC)

This juggling duo thrilled the crowd with their skills, tossing hats and clubs into the air with ease. (Emily Blake/CBC)

The Great Benjamin Circus say they are a family of third generation circus performers that originate out of Mexico and the United States.

They travel to communities across the United States and Canada with tour dates this summer including stops in Alberta and Saskatchewan.