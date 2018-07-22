Pirates, mermaids, daredevils and more: The circus comes to Yellowknife
Performers from the Great Benjamins Circus entertained families in the city this weekend
Running away to join the circus is a thought that's crossed many people's minds and for Yellowknife families they didn't have to run very far this weekend.
That's because the Great Benjamins Circus was in town.
Performers dazzled audiences at the Multiplex Arena with an array of acts from juggling, trampoline, aerial acrobatics and even daredevil stunts.
The lights dimmed and the announced tantalized the crowd describing the show as "a world of mystery, suspense and emotion" before performers entered the arena from a red velvet curtain.
All of the performers donned spectacular costumes, covered in sequins and lights.
Before the show and at intermission, the audience was able to grab a tasty snack, take a train ride and have their face painted with rainbow colours and sparkles.
The crowd gasped, cheered and laughed at comedic routines and death-defying stunts.
Some acts even had themes including a mermaid aerial acrobatic act and a pirate-themed trampoline act.
The Great Benjamin Circus say they are a family of third generation circus performers that originate out of Mexico and the United States.
They travel to communities across the United States and Canada with tour dates this summer including stops in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.