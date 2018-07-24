Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian not eligible for re-election as delegates choose new leader

Incumbent Dehcho First Nations Grand Chief Herb Norwegian will not be on the ballot when delegates vote for a new grand chief this afternoon at their assembly in Wrigley, N.W.T.

Delegates voted in favour of keeping just two names on the ballot: Gladys Norwegian of Jean Marie River and Arnold Hope of Fort Simpson. The decision was made after lunch. There was no discussion, just a motion from the elections committee and a vote.

Herb Norwegian was late filing his criminal records check, which is a mandatory part of the elections process for all candidates.

Norwegian said he was disappointed by the lack of discussion.

"I thought I would have a chance to appeal," he said just minutes after witnessing the vote. "Delegates told me to come here and appeal and to speak to the assembly. It's not my fault. It's a technical thing and as far as I'm concerned I met all of the requirements."

Norwegian brought copies of his records check, but Richard Lafferty, the chair of the elections committee, told the assembly it was "incomplete."

Under the Dehcho First Nations election rules, when an incumbent grand chief plans to run for re-election, he must give up his job for a month before the election and an acting grand chief is appointed. Jean Marie River Chief Stanley Sanguez has been the acting grand chief.

Norwegian said he does not plan to stay for the rest of the assembly.

"There would not be any need for me to hang around. I'm out of the loop now," he said.

Delegates are expected to vote for their new grand chief later this afternoon.