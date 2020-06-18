When graduation is an achievement for a whole community

Dylan McWhinnie's graduation from high school in Hay River, N.W.T., was more than just a personal accomplishment.

"It took a whole community. So many people were involved in his education," said his mother, Adele Tatti. "We had numerous one-on-one teachers with him that supported him throughout his whole education, starting from preschool all the way up to today."

McWhinnie has a global developmental delay. This spring he earned a leaving certificate, for students with special needs who are working toward their own education goals, from Diamond Jenness Secondary School.

"I'm so proud of all the teachers who took the time and helped him grow and be educated and get to where he is today," said Tatti.

"In a small community, you have so much support and we're lucky that we have that here in the North."

Dylan McWhinnie, who finished high school in Hay River, N.W.T., said, 'I’m going to miss my friends, teachers and janitors.' (Submitted by Adele Tatti)

There was a time when his parents didn't know whether he'd ever learn to speak. Now he's donning a blue cap and beaded graduation gown.

When asked how he was feeling about the milestone, McWhinnie said, "Pretty good," adding, "I'm going to miss my friends, teachers and janitors."

He said he might like to go to college in Edmonton.

Tatti hopes McWhinnie can get a job and that the family is looking at supportive programs in Yellowknife and Alberta.

She said her son is a "really happy-go-lucky person" who has taught her to take things one day at a time.

"He's a really good gift for me," she said. "You sit back and you really enjoy life and don't sweat the small things. Eventually kids with certain disabilities will do really well."