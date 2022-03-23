Former Tłı̨chǫ senior administrative officer pleads guilty to fraud

A former administrator and official in two Tłı̨chǫ communities has pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud.

Grace Maria Angel was initially facing a total of eight charges. They date back to her time as an office manager for the Whatì Housing Authority five years ago, and her time as the senior administrative officer for the community government of Wekweètı̀.

According to court documents, Angel reached a plea deal with the prosecutor in December. She pleaded guilty to one count of defrauding the housing authority of money for airfare in 2017, and one count of fraud associated with the removal of furniture that belonged to the Wekweètı̀ government.

Details of the allegations are laid out in a statement of agreed facts that is sealed for now, but will be read out at Angel's sentencing hearing. That is scheduled to take place June 16 in Yellowknife.

A report on Angel's background to help the judge with sentencing, known as a pre-sentence report, will also be presented at the hearing.