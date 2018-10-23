N.W.T. gov't workers could strike as early as mid-November

The N.W.T. government and Union of Northern Workers (UNW) are going back to the bargaining table this week to ultimately decide the fate of about 4,000 government employees.

Union workers have been without a collective bargaining agreement since 2016. Now, the UNW is putting out a call for "captains" who will lead the strike across the territory.

UNW president Todd Parsons said his team will do everything in its power to avoid a strike, calling it a "last resort."

"We understand there is a significant financial impact if there is a strike and it affects communities," said Parsons. "The emotional impact a strike will have on our members is something we don't want them to experience."

The union has lobbied the government for a three-per-cent wage increase over a four-year period. In January, the government responded by proposing a zero-per-cent increase for 2016, a zero-per-cent increase in 2017, a one-per-cent increase in 2018 and a 1.1-per-cent increase in 2019.

Strike could be called for Monday

A three-day meditation is scheduled to run Thursday to Saturday. It will be headed up by B.C. mediator Vince Ready.

Parsons said if the union can find some common ground that provides cost-of-living decreases for the membership, it will avoid striking.

He added there are other issues the union is hoping to resolve during mediation, such as improvements to the Northern allowance and better language around job security, among other things.

"We would like to see improvements to mental health in the workplace that addresses concerns for all our members not just one specific group," said Parson.

Signs of support for the Union of Northern Workers have begun popping up around Yellowknife. The union and territorial government will return to the bargaining table this week. (Michael Hugall/CBC )

If the UNW leaves negotiations unsatisfied, it can inform the territorial government it intends to strike. Then, the mediator has two weeks to provide both sides with a report from the negotiations. If the UNW is still not satisfied at this point, Parsons says there will be a strike.

Territorial government 'actively preparing' for possible strike

Territorial government officials declined an interview prior to mediation. A spokesperson with the Department of Finance provided a statement instead.

The statement says the territorial government is "committed to achieving a fair and fiscally responsible collective agreement."

"The GNWT also recognizes its responsibilities to the residents of the N.W.T. and all departments continue to actively prepare for the possibility that the UNW may choose to exercise its right to strike should no agreement be reached."