Government of Nunavut to give COVID-19 update

Premier Joe Savikataaq, Health Minister Lorne Kusugak and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory at 1 p.m. ET.

Nunavut has 33 active cases of COVID-19, 2 in Kinngait and 31 in Iqaluit

21 minutes ago
Live
Nunavut government officials give an update on COVID-19 in the territory. 0:00

Nunavut is reporting COVID-19 cases in two communities in the Qikiqtaaluk region.

Kinngait confirmed two cases of the virus late Monday night and Tuesday morning contact tracing confirmed three new cases in Iqaluit bringing the capital's total case count to 31. 

In a press release Monday night, government officials said the Kinngait cases are not connected to the outbreak in Iqaluit, meaning the known cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit have not spread to Kinngait. 

CBC Nunavut is live streaming the update here and on the CBC Nunavut Facebook page

Tuesday also marks the end of the outbreak in Arviat, as the community has not had active cases since mid-March.

