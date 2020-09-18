Government of Nunavut tables $338-million capital budget

The Government of Nunavut has tabled its capital budget.

The nearly $338 million in capital estimates allocates money to projects across the territory for the next five years.

The budget, Bill 10, was brought forward by Finance Minister Lorne Kusugak in the legislature on Wednesday. Details of each department's plans for spending will be debated over the fall sitting, which runs until early November.

The largest chunk of the budget will be allocated to the Nunavut Housing Corporation with just over $110.5 million to spend.

However, the details on how the housing corporation will spend those funds is not laid out in the budget. Those details will be questioned early next week when the Nunavut Housing Corporation appears before the Committee of the Whole.

Community and Government Services (CGS) will get the next biggest piece of the budget with $103.4 million in capital projects.

David Joanasie, minister of community and government services, answered question on Wednesday about the details of his department's capital estimates. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

David Joanasie, minister of community and government services, appeared before the committee Wednesday to talk about the details of the budget.

Joanasie said CGS capital estimates are broken down into two categories: community infrastructure and enhancing service capacity.

Water and wastewater treatment

"Access to safe drinking water is a fundamental of community life," said Joanasie. "As communities grow and regulations change, so do the demands on our existing, aging infrastructure."

A total of $31 million is being put toward improvements in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in seven communities. The project allocations are as follows:

$187,000 to design a water treatment plant to replace the current pump house in Arctic Bay.

$2,091,000 for the construction of a new water treatment plant in Grise Fiord.

$698,000 for construction work to complete upgrades to the water intake in Kugluktuk.

$188,000 to begin design of a new water treatment plant in Pond Inlet.

$275,000 to proceed with the design of a wastewater treatment plant to adequately treat both piped and trucked wastewater in Resolute Bay.

$188,000 to begin design on a new water treatment plant in Sanikiluaq.

$450,000 to begin design work on upgrades and new sewage lagoon to treat wastewater in Sanikiluaq.

"These improvements are required to mitigate risks to community water security and to ensure the critical infrastructure that services homes, businesses and public assets in Nunavut communities," said Joanasie.

A total of $31 million is being put toward improvements in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in seven communities. (Dustin Patar/The Canadian Press)

Five projects are planned to fix Rankin Inlet's failing utilidor system. In March, MLA for Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet Alexander Sammurtok, tabled a letter from Mayor Harry Towtongie saying the communities utilidor system had reached critical capacity.

Joanasie said CGS is investing $27 million into fixing Rankin Inlet's infrastructure with the following projects:

$150,000 to begin design of a mechanical wastewater treatment plant in Rankin Inlet.

$2,700,000 to begin planning and design work to replace water and sewer mains in Rankin Inlet to ensure the local system can manage flow rates and additional demands due to development.

$650,000 to begin the design and construction of a replacement of Nuvuk Sewage Lift Station in Rankin Inlet.

$18,720,000 to continue construction and renewal of local water and wastewater piping systems in Rankin Inlet.

$4,946,000 to proceed with the design and construction of a new water treatment plant in Rankin Inlet.

Sakku School, a kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Coral Harbour, Nunavut. There are funds set aside in the budget for the school to undergo major renovations and an addition. (CBC)

The City of Iqaluit will receive $4 million for infrastructure improvements in water, wastewater, roads and operations.

Other municipal projects include a new maintenance garage in Kinngait, construction of a new hamlet office in Sanikiluaq and fire truck replacements in Igloolik, Clyde River, Sanikiluaq and Resolute Bay.

A new tank farm in Arviat is budgeted for $13 million.

The department has put aside $14 million to begin the construction of a fibre link to southern Canada. A request for proposal for the line closed in September.

Joanasie said if the assembly approves the funding and awarding of the contract, construction of the fibre optic line will begin in 2023 and be completed in 2026.

New Schools

Other budget highlights include new schools across Nunavut.

The Department of Education allocated $47.7 million. The budget does not show costs of the projects but highlights:

A new highschool in Taloyoak.

The construction to Nunavut's only French school— École des Trois-Soleils.

Major renovations and addition to Sakku School in Coral Harbour.

Major renovations to a school in Arctic Bay.

The Department of Health's $32 million-budget includes items such as the Nunavut Recovery Centre, and the long-term care facility in Rankin Inlet.